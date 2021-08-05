https://www.theblaze.com/news/armed-resident-shoots-intruder-tried-to-grab-gun

Things got scary in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, neighborhood early Thursday morning as police were called around 4 a.m. about someone trying to kick down the front door of a residence on Mount Mary Drive,

WFRV-TV reported.

Green Bay Police Interim Chief Jim Runge told the station the intruder was not able to gain entry to the residence in question through the front door.

And then as officers were arriving at the scene of the complaint, another call came in about a shooting at a home around the corner, WFRV noted.



Image source: WFRV-TV video screenshot

What happened?

The station said the suspect broke into a duplex in the 1000 block of Laverne Drive through the back door — and was soon greeted by the resident.

And the resident didn’t show up empty-handed.

Like a growing number of people around the country, the resident had prepared for just such an encounter by exercising his Second Amendment rights and arming himself.

So the intruder found himself staring down the barrel of a handgun, WFRV said.

But the sight of the lethal weapon apparently didn’t deter the intruder. Authorities told the station the suspect aggressively approached the resident and tried to grab the gun out of his hand.

With that, the resident fired one round and hit the suspect in the leg, WFRV said.

Authorities arriving at the scene found the shot suspect, who was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the station said.

Police told WFRV the intruder could have been under the influence of drugs and that the suspect’s motivation was not clear.

The investigation is ongoing, the station said.

WLUK-TV added that the male suspect in police custody and that officials aren’t looking for any other suspects and don’t believe the public is in any danger.

