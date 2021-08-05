https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/08/05/is-cori-bush-the-biggest-hypocrite-on-all-of-capitol-hill-this-video-says-yes-n1467185

Cori Bush: Private Security for Me, #DefundThePolice for Thee

In a way, this story is refreshing compared to most of the political blather PJ Media reports to you seven days a week.

A typical politician is two things: A hypocrite and at least somewhat savvy about it.

Politicians are happy to pass laws — Social Security, ObamaCare, OSHA, Freedom of Information Act, I could go on and on — that apply to you and me but not to themselves.

Politicians, particularly Democrat politicians, are happy to talk about equality and a women’s right to choose. But behind the scenes, they’re forcing their hands up their employees’ skirts.

A great example of being savvy, or at least trying to be savvy, about their obvious hypocrisies is Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-Doucheberg). Did you see his non-apology earlier this week? If you missed it, he’s just the misunderstood victim of his own friendliness, you see. It pains him to know that grabbing someone’s breast could have been misinterpreted as unwanted.

So give credit where it’s due to Congresscritter Cori Bush (D-Suck It): She is not a typical politician.

Bush is so in-your-face, I-don’t-give-a-damn, and 100% savvy-free, that the more offensive she is about it, the more I kind of respect her for it.

Watch this clip from CBS News and maybe you’ll agree.

Here’s a quick and dirty transcription. Any errors are mine. Any semblance of integrity on the part of Bush is accidental:

The thing, I won’t let them get that off. You can’t get that off. I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know, I have had attempts on my life. And I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up.

“Am I a hypocrite?” she all but asked. “You’re damn right I am, peasant — know your place!”

Just in case you’re too slack-jaw shocked to have noticed, Bush didn’t just promise to take away your police protection while spending oodles of money on her own private security, she’s going to spend YOUR oodles of money.

Exit Question: Can you imagine the abuse she’s going to heap on her security detail? Bush will make Hillary Clinton look like a shining example of noblesse oblige.

