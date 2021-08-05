https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/05/it-felt-like-a-meteor-had-struck-the-earth-reporter-describes-his-experience-firing-an-ar-15-at-the-range/

After any mass shooting involving an AR-15, there seems to be a run on the rifles … from reporters buying them to write stories on how easy it was for them to obtain one legally. And then there are the journalists, like Piers Morgan, who bring a camera crew along with them to the firing range and actually squeeze off a couple of shots to convey what it’s like.

We’re reminded of New York Daily News reporter Gersh Kuntzman, who, just days after the Orlando nightclub shooting, went to the range to fire an AR-15, and claimed that the experience gave him “temporary PTSD.” “The smell of sulfur and destruction made me sick,” he confessed.

Now we have another reporter giving a very extensive narrative about his trip to the firing range. Kevin McCallum visited Vermont’s first indoor firing range and lived to tell about it, barely.

McCallum writes:

It is difficult to describe the impact — physical and personal — of that first shot. It felt like a meteor had struck the earth in front of me. A deep shock wave coursed through my body, the recoil rippling through my arms and right shoulder with astounding power. Being that close to an explosion of such magnitude — controlled and focused as it was — rattled me.

Maybe President Biden is right; just buy a shotgun and fire it blindly through the front door if you fear an intruder.

Here’s where we link to all the YouTube videos of 7-year-old girls firing AR-15s:

No kidding!

We’ll cut the guy some slack; his write-up seemed fair, and he did mention he hadn’t fired a gun since summer camp more than 35 years ago. He should probably visit Meteor Crater in Arizona to get some perspective, though.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...