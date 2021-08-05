https://loneconservative.com/2021/08/05/its-taiwan-not-chinese-taipei/

If you’ve been watching the Olympics, you may have recognized on the medal count leaderboard a nation by the name of “Chinese Taipei.” You’ve never heard of it? That’s because “Chinese Taipei” is actually the East Asian island country commonly known as Taiwan. So why is Taiwan not allowed to use its official name at the Olympics? One word… China.

The Chinese Communist Party has been nothing but conspicuous in its efforts to suppress democracy, especially in Taiwan. For decades, Taiwan has fought for official independence as China continuously makes claims to the territory and treats it as its own.

In recent years, China has increased its aggression towards the nation, pressuring corporations and foreign governments to recognize Taiwan as part of China. In targeted, direct actions, China has flown record numbers of warplanes into Taiwanese airspace within the last 6 months.

This anti-democratic policy put in place by the CCP has had a serious impact on the world stage which is evident in Taiwan’s presence at this year’s Olympics. As a result of China’s authoritarian style of influence, the International Olympic Committee has implemented a policy that prohibits all language and symbols representing Taiwan as a sovereign country from being used at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Meaning that in order for Taiwan to participate in the games, they had to adopt the name “Chinese Taipei”, fly a different flag, and have a different anthem played at podium ceremonies for their medaling athletes.

Imagine being an athlete getting the opportunity of a lifetime to represent your country on a global stage only to have your symbols of national pride suppressed and even its name stripped away and replaced with unfamiliar labels.

Shame on China for the blatant disregard of, and attack on, democracy. Shame on the International Olympic Committee for catering to the unwarranted wants and desires of a communist regime.

These despicable actions should not go unchecked.

This slippery slope starts with the censorship and humiliation of Taiwan and it ends with a complete Chinese takeover in the region, the rise of communism, and scattered crumbs of previously existing democracies. Without consequence, the CCP is a loose-cannon administration that will continue to grow its power and influence to the point at which it can no longer be restrained.

It is time for the United States to take a stand for Taiwan and democracy across the globe. In efforts to take this defensive position, former U.S. officials recently held meetings with Taiwanese politicians to discuss bolstering U.S. public support for freedom and independence. This could potentially be a first step in forming a global coalition of countries following the United State’s lead in presenting a unified front to combat the unjustifiable actions of the CCP.

With a global show of support for Taiwan as a self-governing democratic republic, China can and will be deterred.

Taiwan has shown that despite efforts of oppression and all cards being played against them, they will not be intimidated. At the time of this writing, they have won 12 medals in the Olympic Games. Taiwan’s success despite many seeking to watch them fail symbolizes the power of a will for freedom and the idea that democracy always prevails.

