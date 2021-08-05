https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/jen-psaki-excuses-and-downplays-cori-bushs-insanity-before-suggesting-that-biden-and-dems-support-police-more-than-trump-did-video/

In case you missed it — and if you did, you’ve really been missing out — Democratic Rep. Cori Bush attempted to explain why she deserves to be able to spend tens of thousands of dollars on private security for herself while calling for defunding the police.

Here it is again, because it’s just so good:

Amazing, right?

Well, given Bush’s hypocritical insanity and her increasingly powerful Democratic Party megaphone, it’s only natural that Fox News’ Peter Doocy would ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to comment on Bush’s remarks.

Watch:

Remember when liberals flipped out at Kayleigh McEnany for spinning on Donald Trump’s behalf? McEnany had nothing on Jen Psaki.

It takes a special kind of chutzpah to stand up there at that podium day in and day out and keep telling Americans not to believe their lying eyes and ears.

They really do.

Nothing but a flaming gaslight.

