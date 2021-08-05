https://noqreport.com/2021/08/05/joe-biden-grabs-little-girl-whispers-in-her-ear-during-bill-signing-at-white-house-video/

Pervert Joe just can’t help himself.

Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will award Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th. Joe Biden lied about the January 6 Capitol protest and said two officers were killed that day.

Then Biden invited the children of officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6th up to his bill signing.

Joe Biden motioned for the children to come to him and aggressively pulled a little girl up against his body and whispered in her ear.

The poor little girl was visibly uncomfortable when Biden grabbed her and whispered in her ear.VIDEO: President Biden invites the children of officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6th up to his bill signing. pic.twitter.com/ZhXFJg5hTn — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021