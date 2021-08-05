https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/keith-olbermann-tells-ron-desantis-to-go-fck-yourself-you-incompetent-fascist-because-keith-olbermann-doesnt-know-what-fascism-is/

Yesterday, a fed-up Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that the Biden administration do their job and focus on the southern border, where migrants are flooding into the country and bringing COVID19 with them.

Well, when Keith Olbermann got wind of DeSantis’ remarks, he was not happy:

You’re getting predictable in your old age, Keith.

He really should. He just sucks at this.

Keith has no clue, period.

