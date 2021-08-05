https://www.dailywire.com/news/kerry-family-private-jet-has-taken-sixteen-flights-in-seven-months

A private jet linked to United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has taken sixteen flights over the last seven months.

According to records from Flight Aware obtained by Fox News, the family jet has completed several trips to destinations within Kerry’s home state of Massachusetts, including Boston International Airport and Martha’s Vineyard.

A State Department spokesperson for Kerry told Fox News that “Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” and confirmed that Kerry himself was not on any of the flights recorded in 2021.

Fox News also reports:

They did not respond to an inquiry as to whether he and his wife continued to benefit financially from Flying Squirrel LLC. That’s the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company and the registered owner listed on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website. It’s unclear who chartered the flights. While Kerry was on an international trip in April, flight data showed that his jet traveled to Idaho from Boston. It’s unclear what the trip was for but the Idaho Press reported last year that he and his wife, Teresa, have been part-time residents in the nearby Sun Valley for decades. Some of the 2021 flight logs showed multiple trips between Massachusetts and Idaho. A handful of trips involved flights to California.

Last month, Kerry — who was previously the Secretary of State under the Obama administration and the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2004 presidential election — urged China to do its part in cutting carbon emissions.

“The climate crisis, my friends, is the test of our times,” said Kerry during remarks delivered in London. “And while some may still believe it is unfolding in slow motion, no, this test is now as acute and as existential as any previous one.”

“As a large country, an economic leader and now the largest driver of climate change, China absolutely can help lead the world to success by peaking and starting to reduce emissions early during this critical decade of 2020 to 2030,” he added. “The truth is there’s no alternative, because without sufficient reduction by China, together with the rest of us, the goal of 1.5 degrees is essentially impossible.”

