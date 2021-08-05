https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/05/landlord-group-uses-bidens-own-words-against-him-in-petition-against-his-new-eviction-order-n421680
About The Author
Related Posts
A Newsom Recall Explainer: Why His Chance Of Getting Fired Is Much More Likely Than You Think
June 29, 2021
Matiss Kivlenieks’ Final and Greatest Save of All
July 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy