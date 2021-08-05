http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cvBGHXYFrAc/

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, is “deeply troubled” by the current Republican Party that has steered away from her family’s brand of neoconservatism toward a populist-nationalist vision.

During an Aspen Institute panel discussion alongside former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Cheney said her father is displeased with the state of the Republican Party following former President Trump’s term in the White House.

“I would just say, my dad is deeply troubled about where are our party is, deeply troubled about where our country is, and [he is] just a tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom for me,” Cheney said.

The remark comes after Cheney was removed from House Republican Conference Chair in May, a decision celebrated by Trump at the time.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being … she is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our great military, the worst decision in our country’s history,” Trump wrote in a statement.

In August 2019, Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney attended a fundraiser that supported Trump for his 2020 re-election campaign. A spokesperson for Liz Cheney, at the time, said she was “honored” to be co-hosting the fundraiser for Trump’s re-election.

“The President’s policies are benefiting Wyoming and the nation,” the spokesperson said.

As vice president to former President George W. Bush, Dick Cheney helped lead the U.S. into war in Afghanistan and Iraq with more than 4,500 Americans dying in Iraq — including more than 3,500 killed in combat — and up to 205,000 Iraqi citizens dying in the war since March 2003.

In total, the Bush-Cheney post-9/11 wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and intervention in Pakistan have resulted in the deaths of between 480,000 and 507,000 people — including nearly 7,000 American soldiers who had deployed to the regions.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

