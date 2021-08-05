https://magainstitute.com/bombshell-major-whistleblower-drops-from-attorney-renz-if-you-are-under-30-you-are-more-likely-to-die-from-the-vax-than-covid-and-more/

During the LifeSiteNews.com live conference today hosted by Truth For Health Foundation many devastating bombs were dropped. Some are listed below.

NEW: IF YOU ARE UNDER 30 YOU ARE MORE LIKELY TO DIE FROM THE VAX THAN COVID

Attorney Thomas Renz stated “Based on our statistical analysis, if you are under 30 the “vaccine” is more likely to kill you than save you.”

NEW: 1 IN 1000 CHANCE OF YOUR CHILD BECOMING PARALYZED

Clinical trials show that there is approximately 1 in 1000 chance in paralysis in kids receiving the injection. The FDA has not investigated this. Why? Is this not important to look into? Children have zero statistical chance of death from Covid.

WHISTLEBLOWER: DEAD PEOPLE ARE BEING COUNTED ON VAX ROLLS

“I am confident that this 70% number they are saying got vaccinated is total fiction” Attorney Thomas Renz said during the “Stop the Shot … The Rest of the Story” Conference. He released information saying that some of those on the vaccine rolls appear to be already dead. This is a common action in healthcare fraud. This over inflated number is being used as media propaganda to push a false narrative.

NEW: VARIOUS HOSPITAL WHISTLEBLOWERS – 40 TO 100% IN ICU’s FOR COVID TREATMENT ARE THE ALREADY VACCINATED

Many of the Hospital Whistleblowers we are hearing from are seeing fully vaccinated breakthrough cases at an astounding rate, anywhere from 40% to 100%. This is exactly what we are seeing in the UK and Israel. Proof this vaccine is not safe or effective. Further proof the narrative “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated” is also a total fabrication.

NEW: ASSOCIATION OF STATE MEDICAL BOARDS THREATENING DOCTORS

Doctors licenses are being threatened by Medical boards if the doctors tell the truth about early treatments or the dangers of the “vaccines.” We saw this phenom begin early last year, some things never change.

NEW: THERE ARE NUMEROUS REPORTING SYSTEMS THE GOVERNMENT IS HIDING FROM YOU

Why are we not being given access to all of the death and injury information from the 11 to 12 vaccine injury reporting systems. Any public policy being made without independent study of this data will lead to poor and or dangerous policies being made for we the people.

Thank you to the numerous Whistleblowers who have come forward. Despite great risk to themselves, their jobs, and slandering of their reputation if our Whistleblowers become unmasked, they are still providing us important data and information which allows us to get the appropriate facts in the public square. We need more heroes to come forward. The true lifesaving information is being suppressed. The same people that own Big Pharma own Big Media and Big Tech.

If you have credible data or information and want to come forward please contact us ASAP at [email protected]

Here is the full conference for your review: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/

