Majority also opposes returning to stricter mandates

Fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters say they would feel comfortable going into restaurants, bars, or other crowded social settings without wearing a mask.

That’s according to a recent survey by Scott Rasmussen.

Despite the uptick in reports of Covid-19 cases, the number hasn’t changed since May.

Just 40% of voters said they would be uncomfortable without a mask in a crowded socials situation.

That's despite the fact that CDC recently strengthened its recommendations on wearing masks.Another pandemic-related number has changed I recent months.In late May, Scott Rasmussen says that 56% of voters were confident the worst of the pandemic was over. Now, that number is 28%.According to Scott Rasmussen: "Among those who recognize that the CDC recommends even vaccinated people to wear masks at indoor social events, 42% are comfortable attending such events without a mask. That's consistent with data from a few months ago showing that just 33% of voters have been following the CDC guidance very closely ."Overall, Scott Rasmussen reports, 31% of voters said they want to bring back strict pandemic mandates but 62% are opposed.