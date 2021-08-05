https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610c97a0bbafd42ff5890bcb

Beijing has vowed to retaliate after the US State Department gave the greenlight to a $750 million arms sale to Taiwan – President Joe Biden’s first to the island – arguing the deal damaged bilateral …

A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market n…

A floatplane is missing in Alaska carrying six people, five of whom were passengers who had been on board Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam ship….

Erick Erickson thinks the government is too incompetent to expand its power…

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cut off debate on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, setting it up for a final vote in his chamber as early as Satu…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...