Bestselling author, talk show giant, and Fox News host Mark Levin railed at Joe Biden Wednesday as he pressed Republicans to begin “talking” about impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment while accusing the president of causing “more damage” to the country than any U.S. enemy.

In a fiery segment on Fox News’s “Hannity,” Levin noted that Republicans are not in the majority at the moment but that, in anticipation of taking the majority next year, they should begin discussing removing Biden from office in some manner while claiming that he has done more harm by far than former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice.

In particular, Levin lashed out at Biden’s handling of the worsening migrant crisis along portions of the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as his administration’s COVID-19 policies.

After saying he believes Biden is “the most disastrous president in modern American history,” Levin went on to point out that the border, in places, is wide open and that many illegal migrants are bringing the virus into the country with them even as cases were already spiking in the U.S., endangering Americans’ lives.

(Courtesy: Fox News)

“It would be like a president, when we have a polio vaccine, telling everybody to get vaccinated, but inviting people into the country who he knows has polio,” Levin said. “No president has ever done this to his own people.”

“This guy is a coward, he buckles to the radical left in his party, he’s a fool,” he continued, before ticking off a litany of issues including new vaccine and mask mandates for Americans, taxes on businesses, and rising costs of consumer goods as being problematic.

“Is there anything that’s going right in this country?” Levin intoned before returning to the issue of “open borders.”

“You’re gonna have people flooding into our school districts, flooding into our hospitals. Law enforcement is overwhelmed. Towns are overwhelmed,” he added, before suggesting that the reason for the mass migration is to turn Texas and Arizona “blue.”

Biden is “the dumbest man to ever be president,” Levin continued. “He’s got a massive ego, he’s a narcissist. … He’s doing more to weaken this country than the Communist Chinese could ever pray to do.”

Levin, who is an attorney and a former Justice Department official during the Reagan administration, next ripped Biden over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s re-imposition of a 60-day moratorium on evictions after a previous moratorium expired July 31, in apparent violation of a June Supreme Court ruling which found that such an action by the CDC would be unconstitutional.

CDC steps in with eviction moratorium, defying Supreme Court’s ruling. Squad dances over victory. https://t.co/ED7I7BMHGF pic.twitter.com/FqHcFq4p4r — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) August 4, 2021

“Republicans, have you heard of the word impeachment? Are you guys going to go down to the border and whine yourselves to death?” Levin then said.

“I know you’re not in the majority but you need to start explaining to the American people. This man just violated a Supreme Court decision, this man has the border wide open in violation of our immigration laws,” he continued, voice rising.

“You impeach Donald Trump when he’s out of office because of a letter? You set up a phony incitement insurrection? This man is doing enormous damage to this country!” he railed.

Returning to COVID and the migrant crisis, Levin went on to accuse the Biden administration of “pushing” infected people “into the interior” of the country before asking rhetorically, “What kind of president does that to his own people?”

Levin went on to recognize that Republicans do not presently hold a congressional majority, but stressed that he feels it’s important to at least begin discussing the issue of impeaching Biden with the American people.

“Isn’t it time to remove this guy from the Oval Office or at least make an effort? So you tough guy Republicans who come on here, you tough guy Republicans on radio, how about it? The ‘I’ word, impeachment, let’s start to talk about it. Or the 25th Amendment?” Levin goaded.

“It will never happen, but let’s start to talk about it. He’s doing more damage to this country, as far as I’m concerned, than any single one of our enemies.”

