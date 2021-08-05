https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/08/05/pseudo-omniscience-versus-freedom/

Shut up and submit” is now the favorite Covid cure of some of America’s leading progressives. Paul Krugman, a Nobel Prize winner and New York Times columnist, revealed on Tuesday that since freedom is a mirage, people have no good reason not to comply with endless government commands. Unfortunately, punitive panaceas are increasingly popular among both politicians and pundits.

Krugman breezily expunges years of Supreme Court rulings to remove any impediment to forcibly injecting a hundred million Americans with an experimental vaccine. Krugman explains that “when people on the right talk about ‘freedom’ what they actually mean is closer to “defense of privilege” — specifically the right of certain people (generally white male Christians) to do whatever they want.”

Blacks and Hispanics have lower rates of Covid vaccinations than whites, but the freedom of minority groups is apparently irrelevant because some Trump supporters are anti-vax loudmouths.

Other progressive stalwarts have jumped on the Iron Fist bandwagon. Pundit Matthew Yglesias declared that people should either take $50 for getting vaccinated now “or else you get jabbed later while someone holds you down and you get $0.” Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus, who previously championed legal immunity for Bush administration torturers and sneered at Americans who complained about intrusive TSA searches, calls for mandating vaccines because it’s “time to stop coddling the reckless.”

Maximizing misery is Marcus’s health prescription: “The more inconvenient we make life for the unvaccinated, the better our own lives will be.” Similarly, Harvard professor Joseph Allen, writing in the Washington Post on Tuesday, scoffed: “Why are so many people acting like this [vaccine mandate] is some kind of affront to our liberties?…. We have a silver bullet that can end this crisis. Why are we afraid to pull the trigger?”

Krugman’s condemnation of other Americans hinges on the presumed omniscience of federal regulators. Krugman declares, “We now have highly effective vaccines freely available to every American who is at least 12 years old. There has been a lot of hype about “breakthrough” infections associated with the Delta variant, but they remain rare.”

But not as rare as honest federal statistics. The CDC in May ceased keeping track of “breakthrough” infections unless they resulted in hospitalization or death. The Biden administration guaranteed that the vast majority of “breakthrough” infections would not be counted. Thus, Fauci and others could endlessly appear on television and derided any suggestion that they were occurring in serious numbers. The CDC pockets $8 billion a year in tax dollars but can’t be bothered to gather the data that would be the best guide to the efficacy of the vaccines.

After a Covid outbreak effecting more than 500 vaccinated individuals at Provincetown had spurred headlines in Massachusetts for almost a week, the CDC finally issued a report on July 29 belatedly conceding vaccines failed to prevent new infections. Hundreds of staffers at two San Francisco hospitals tested Covid positive last month, even though 75-80% had been vaccinated.

Abroad, the efficacy of vaccines is fading faster than the reliability of last season’s campaign promises. Germany just announced that it will start new injections due to “quickly subsiding immune response after a full Covid-19 vaccination in certain groups of people.” Half the new Covid cases in Israel were fully vaxxed & cases are “getting to severe and critical conditions.”

In Singapore, “75 percent of new infections reportedly occur in people who are partially and fully vaccinated.” On Tuesday, the CDC warned Americans against traveling to Ireland because of “very high” Covid risks due to outbreaks – even though 67% of Irish have had at least one Covid vaccination.

On Tuesday, a front-page Washington Post headline hailed the success of the U.S. government effort: “U.S. Hits Biden’s Vaccine Goal Late.” The accompanying article included a progress update from the Biden White House’s Covid-19 Data Director, triumphally echoed across the American media landscape.

This is reminiscent of Stalin’s 1930 boast about being “dizzy with success” about the rapid forcible seizure of private farmland for Soviet collective farms. Unvaccinated Americans are the new Kulaks, endlessly vilified and blamed for being “wreckers” of the Biden salvation scheme. Soviet agriculture statistics shunted aside the far superior output of the remaining private farms.

Similarly, Biden’s Covid policy ignores the natural immunity possessed by the 119 million Americans who have survived Covid, according to CDC statistics. Stalin’s collectivization drive resulted in a famine that killed up to 10 million people in the Ukraine and elsewhere in the Soviet Union. Hopefully we won’t see another parallel on that score: the New York Times covered up that 1930s catastrophe, publishing false reports claiming that there was no famine (and winning a Pulitzer in the bargain).

Do some progressives see Covid mandates as simply another chance to virtue signal? Ruth Marcus hailed D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for “having wisely reimposed a mask mandate in the city.” Bowser decreed a $1000 fine for people violating her mask decree – which applies even to people waiting outside for a bus. The fact that Bowser was speedily caught violating her own edict is irrelevant to the sanctity of mask mandates.

Marcus, like other herd journalists, may be totally clueless on the data showing that masks fail to prevent the spread of Covid, as AIER has repeatedly documented. But masks remain invaluable as a tool for the mathematically illiterate to demonstrate their devotion to “science and data.”

Freedom is rapidly being defined to connote whatever privileges remain after citizens submit to the latest decrees. New York City just decreed that vaccination passes will be required for citizens to go to restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues. In his press conference Tuesday, Mayor Bill deBlasio said: “And if you do get vaccinated, and you’re around fully vaccinated people, you still have more freedom than folks who are not vaccinated. So, it’s really strategic.” Did New York City voters realize at the last election that they were designating a czar who could impose unlimited restrictions on their movement throughout the Big Apple?

“In time, we hate that which we often fear,” William Shakespeare wrote four centuries ago. Covid policy nowadays seems driven more by rage and hatred than by facts which debunk official storylines. Twitter followers exalt Krugman for asserting “the rhetoric of freedom is actually about privilege.” Unfortunately, plenty of prominent poohbahs are enjoying the privilege of trying to destroy other Americans’ freedom.

Image via MasterClass. Article cross-posted from Jim’s blog.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

NOQ Report and ACM Newsletter

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

