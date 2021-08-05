https://therightscoop.com/breaking-cnn-fires-three-people-for-being-unvaccinated/

CNN has just fired three people for daring to be unvaccinated and coming into the office to work at CNN:

CNN terminated “three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated,” per memo from Jeff Zucker. “We have a zero-tolerance policy on this.” — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 5, 2021



Here’s the fuller statement from Zucker:

More from Jeff Zucker memo to CNN staff: pic.twitter.com/KDhh6sPpZM — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 5, 2021





This is what a vaccine mandate looks like. They may say it’s not yet mandatory, but it clearly is already!

Being unvaccinated is the new crime in America and companies like CNN are destroying people’s lives over it. What happened to being pro-choice with your own body?

Just six weeks ago Governor Cuomo was saying that as a vaccinated person, he doesn’t care if you’re unvaccinated because you can’t hurt him. That was the science in June. Boy how times have changed in just six weeks:

The science from 6 weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/K1e3uSx9W5 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 5, 2021

Cuomo was the one asking businesses in New York to enforce a vaccine mandate earlier this week, and this is the result. People lose their jobs for daring to choose not to get vaccinated. It’s despicable.

