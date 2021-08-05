https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/05/more-of-this-as-media-continue-to-terrify-the-masses-about-delta-brit-hume-shares-just-a-little-common-sense-and-drops-them-all/

If you’ve been reading the news at all since last Tuesday when the CDC backpedaled and screwed over vaccinated Americans, you know it’s been a constant fear fest of masking, lockdowns, and the sky is falling. Like nonstop. We suppose since they lost Trump and the virus had subsided over the earlier part of the summer they figured out they needed something for those clicks and taps, and nothing sells like fear.

Thank goodness for journos like Brit Hume, who have served as a voice of reason and calm over the past 18 months.

For example …

For context — quote: “Na­tion­ally, the seven-day av­er­age of Covid-19 hos­pi­tal­iza­tions peaked at about 137,470 in Jan­uary, far higher than cur­rent lev­els of around 44,600, ac­cord­ing to fed­eral data.” https://t.co/oR1iJmLaVq — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 5, 2021

Hospitalizations are crashing into patients … how very dramatic.

For context: our media, even ones on the right, are using headlines for clicks. Data doesn’t back up their fear mongering and some of us are tired of it. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 5, 2021

How are they determining it’s this delta variant when they don’t have a test specific for the delta variant? 🤔🤔🤷‍♂️ — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) August 5, 2021

Absolutely a fair question.

Why hasn’t anyone linked the increase in covid cases, in Texas and Florida, to the illegal immigrants, being released in these and other places, who are covid positive? — Brian Johnson (@kkjohnson0318) August 5, 2021

Because that would be a bad narrative that could hurt Biden, who is already falling in approval ratings, especially with his handling of COVID.

And we know they don’t want to hurt their new king.

