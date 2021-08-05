http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U295Y5SOk34/

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle said Thursday on her show “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” that she does not understand people objecting to proving they are vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to work or enter public venues.

Ruhle said, “It is not just Disney. Corporations, big and small, across the country are stepping up in a big way. 30 health care leaders from the last four administrations are out with a brand new letter this morning urging more CEOs to take steps to protect workplaces. They want vaccine requirements. If a company cannot, they’re asking them to take steps, adding incentives for vaccines, increased testing. Companies are saying they’re on board and are joining a huge list of companies following the letter’s guidelines.”

She added, “Andy, if these guidelines become a trend, businesses can boost nationwide vaccines by 10%. That is huge. Put it in context for us. How much will that stop the spread?”

Former White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said, “I think if businesses step up, people have said, 25 million people have said in order to go to work, go into large venues where they’re around other people, they need to be vaccinated, they would gladly get vaccinated. They’re just not prioritizing it. That could bring us, Stephanie, from 70% to 80% of adults vaccinated. That would make an enormous difference on the path, dramatically reduce cases and deaths and provide the momentum we need.”

Ruhle said, “I don’t understand those who are against showing proof of vaccine. Have they never had to show their passport, show their ID, or take their kids to school? It makes no sense to me.”

