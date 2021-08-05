http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mDMGVwMzsFM/

NASCAR announced Wednesday it is adjusting its health protocols to meet coronavirus threats it deems a threat to competitors and their support crews.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

According to AP, enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

The restrictions are a follow-up to those introduced last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR said it is acting on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, but individuals must refrain from sustained close contact.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted coronavirus restrictions in mid-June and Watkins Glen International announced three days later that its grandstands would be fully open to spectators for its NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Friday.

Last year’s Cup race at Watkins Glen was switched to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of coronavirus restrictions.

