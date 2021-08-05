https://noqreport.com/2021/08/05/ncs-lt-gov-delivers-fiery-rebuke-to-dems-for-overplaying-hand-on-gun-rights/

Mark Robinson / IMAGE: The News & Observer via YouTube In some ways, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson , a rising star on the national stage, can credit his entire political career to overzealous Guilford County Democrats’ efforts to curtail Second Amendment gun rights.

It was, after all, a fiery 2018 speech before the Greensboro City Council that first brought widespread attention to the longtime educator, entrepreneur and gun enthusiast.

Robinson’s dressing-down of the Democrat-dominated council went viral on YouTube, and he soon found himself making cable-TV appearances, where his charismatic presence made murmurs of elected office inevitable.

On Thursday, Robinson was back in his wheelhouse, slamming the gun-grabbing leftists in his home county—only this time, it was via an official press release from the state capital of Raleigh.

It came as the Guilford County Board of Commissioners planned to consider sweeping gun-control measures that critics feared would: Make it illegal to repetitively discharge firearms for 2 hours consecutively during daylight hours, even at shooting ranges

Ban altogether the repetitive discharging of firearms during nighttime hours (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.) Empower the county sheriff to respond to discharge calls, even on private property, and impose fines up to $500 Prohibit shooting—including […]