Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

August 5, 2021

(Reuters) – Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday Nelson Peltz, activist investor and founder of Trian Fund Management, would step down from the company’s board at the end of his term later this year.

