On Thursday, President Biden signed a bill awarding congressional gold medals to both Capitol and Metropolitan police officers who responded to the storming of the Capitol on January 6. The signing ceremony was held outside, and a handful of police officers attended with their children, against their best judgment.

Pres. Biden speaks on bill awarding congressional medal to officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. “To all of them, on behalf of a grateful nation: thank you, thank you, thank you for protecting our Capitol—and maybe even more importantly, for protecting our Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/UXE34FsuQY — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2021

Seriously? Did the guy who just extended the unconstitutional eviction moratorium hoping it’ll be tied up in appeals for at least a month talk about “protecting our Constitution”?

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media noted that even though the ceremony was held outside, the children in attendance were wearing masks. Is this some sort of CDC guidance we missed out on?

New rule: Only kids need to wear masks outside pic.twitter.com/gyFgC8ldSO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 5, 2021

They should have left the children alone and put a mask on Biden so he wouldn’t have been as tempted to sniff them.

I don’t understand — CJ 🏌🏼⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) August 5, 2021

No one knows WTH to do. — Douglas Ritz🐝 (@douglasritz) August 5, 2021

These mfkrs are just making shit up as they go. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) August 5, 2021

It’s to keep Biden from spreading his cold sore. — David Simons (@DavidSi38553752) August 5, 2021

This makes no damn sense. 😡 — AnnaV (@perchance99) August 5, 2021

Only if they’re within the Big Guy’s reach. — A Whole Boomer (@CarTechJohn) August 5, 2021

I was waiting for him to sniff her…. — hawkeyejules (@hawkeyejules63) August 5, 2021

Joe Biden just can’t help himself. pic.twitter.com/FNV7wDW82d — Mick (@TheMickNY) August 5, 2021

This ain’t funny. That child looks genuinely uncomfortable and scared. This messed up. You just don’t pull a child who is not your own in that close. What the hell. What is wrong with this man. — Eddie (@Eddie89436720) August 5, 2021

Biden spots a little girl out of the crowd, calls her over to sit on his lap, then tries to sniff her pic.twitter.com/0W0K4lADFL — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 5, 2021

This is so uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/RAiy0awWyU — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 5, 2021

That’s one of the creepiest things I’ve ever seen. Then I remembered that’s our POTUS. — R.S. Guthrie (@rsguthrie) August 5, 2021

Parents still let their kids around this guy? — Slapdick Starter (@RockyBinkowski) August 5, 2021

He could literally play the ‘Creepy Old Guy’ role in any movie ever made the way he looks right there. Holy shit that is terrifying. I think the kids are wearing masks so no one will see their silent screams of horror. — ccc91576 (@ccc915761) August 5, 2021

They hate kids — RVP (@bruinspatsRRR) August 5, 2021

Are they afraid the kids are going to transmit COVID to Biden and Nancy Pelosi? Weren’t they vaccinated?

