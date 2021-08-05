https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/05/new-rule-why-are-only-the-kids-wearing-masks-at-this-outdoor-signing-ceremony-at-the-white-house/

On Thursday, President Biden signed a bill awarding congressional gold medals to both Capitol and Metropolitan police officers who responded to the storming of the Capitol on January 6. The signing ceremony was held outside, and a handful of police officers attended with their children, against their best judgment.

Seriously? Did the guy who just extended the unconstitutional eviction moratorium hoping it’ll be tied up in appeals for at least a month talk about “protecting our Constitution”?

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media noted that even though the ceremony was held outside, the children in attendance were wearing masks. Is this some sort of CDC guidance we missed out on?

They should have left the children alone and put a mask on Biden so he wouldn’t have been as tempted to sniff them.

Are they afraid the kids are going to transmit COVID to Biden and Nancy Pelosi? Weren’t they vaccinated?

