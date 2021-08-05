https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/new-york-assembly-leader-says-cumos-impeachment-investigation-moving-forward.htm

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an impeachment investigation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo will move forward following the announcement of an investigation that found he had sexually harassed multiple women while in office.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the attorney general’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie said in a statement Tuesday.

NEW from Heastie: “It is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.” “…We will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.” pic.twitter.com/sMUDibAgTh — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

Other New York Democrats Agree

The attorney general’s call was echoed by other Democrat leaders across the states. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) also called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation following the results of an investigation.

During a CNN interview on the “Situation Room” on Tuesday, de Blasio said “Any assault on a woman, you should face criminal charges. But if you, on top of that, used your power and position to think you could cover up the assault, well, that sounds criminal to me.”

He added, “He should resign. If he won’t resign, he should be impeached as quickly as possible by the state legislature. He can’t govern. He can’t govern. And Wolf, this was one investigation. There’s a whole separate series of issues around the nursing home scandal, whether the facts of all those deaths in the nursing homes due to COVID was covered up.”

De Blasio continued, “There’s a scandal around the book he wrote with the help of state employees. There’s a scandal around giving out vaccines to political supporters and withholding vaccine supplies from opponents. I mean, this guy is past the point of no return. He can’t govern. He just has to go.”

Growing Support for Impeachment

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) also reported she wants the state to move forward with impeaching Cuomo.

“I would certainly support the Assembly moving forward on impeachment. It does not happen — it’s very much like the Congress. The Senate — so, the Senate would act on the impeachment,” she said during a “CNN Newsroom” interview on Tuesday.

“But certainly, I think the Assembly will take a look at the facts, and hopefully, if that’s the way to do it, then move forward with that,” she added.

The calls from top New York Democrats shows the momentum exists to move forward with impeachment. With Cuomo’s ongoing refusal to resign, impeachment may be the only remaining option.

