As Twitchy reported, President Biden on Thursday signed a bill awarding congressional gold medals to Capitol and Metropolitan police officers who responded to the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. He also gave a brief address in which he invoked the Civil War and also compared the police to student-athletes getting jumped.
Biden awards medal to cops at Capitol riot, likens them to brave high school brawlers https://t.co/HKsqdjznEh pic.twitter.com/xtmsO27aN4
— New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2021
Here’s Biden likening the police to brave high school brawlers:
Huh??? pic.twitter.com/kuNnZw0HTR
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 5, 2021
Someone please transcribe this!
— Charmunkle (@Charmunkle) August 5, 2021
Someone at the New York Post actually did:
“You’re the same ones after a ballgame in a visiting field who come walking out of the gym after you won and you may get jumped by the other team or their supporters. You may be all by yourself, the only one standing there, when you watch six people jump one of our teammates. What the hell would you do? You’d jump in, you’d jump in, knowing you’re gonna have the hell beat out of you, too.”
So it was a violent insurrection that threatened democracy itself but it was also like getting jumped after a ballgame.
Crazy Joe must be having a flashback again.
— tina muzz (@saddlesurfer2) August 5, 2021
Corn Pop revisited?
— Greg (@EwingGreg) August 5, 2021
Corn pop was a bad dude.
— 🇺🇸Law&Order🇺🇸 (@Diaz9Law) August 5, 2021
It was going fairly well up to this point😂😂😂
— 🚨Your MA REALTOR- Lauren T🚨 (@ltanz28) August 5, 2021
OMG WTH?? 😩😩😩
— Stephanie (@stephanie_smuck) August 5, 2021
Look at Kamala’s face 😂
— CherylO (@CherylOIrish) August 5, 2021
shout out to @KamalaHarris for keeping somewhat of a straight face
— EveryBodyShook (@everybodyshook) August 5, 2021
Even Kamala looks confused despite an attempt at a smile—she’s like “How did we get elected?”
— Sam R 🇺🇸🌈 (@flickr2754) August 5, 2021
Would love to hear kamala’s hot mic minutes after that presser lol
— Music and Whiskey 🥃🇺🇸 (@patriotrevenge3) August 5, 2021
And look at the fool in the back acting like he’s normal. Shit show!
— Ge Ma Fo (@GeMaFo1) August 5, 2021
Why is @VP always creeping behind him?
— Boe Jiden (@America75362575) August 5, 2021
Kamala fake smile = she is thinking that she’s going to be President soon.
— 🟠 Ditto 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@iamditto1) August 5, 2021
Tbh, you can kinda tell where these stories are supposed to go, but they tail off and never quite do. 🙄
— Scott Eccarius 👁🥼🇺🇸 (@ScottEccarius) August 5, 2021
Wait…. they were in the gym and then the field???😂😂😂
— [email protected] (@christij8aolco1) August 5, 2021
Sorry, I don’t speak nonsensical.
— E.S. (@galaxysearchers) August 5, 2021
— kimchi (@donkingkong1969) August 5, 2021
— mikelfabrizio (@mikelfabrizio) August 5, 2021
Whoever comes up with a Biden-to-English dictionary will be a very wealthy person.
— AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 5, 2021
Get him outta here.
— LovingTruthHurts🇺🇸 (@LovingTruthHur1) August 5, 2021
What is this fool talking about?
— nomadswife6973 (@nomadswife6973) August 5, 2021
Imbecile convention.
— biden’s a fraud (@HeyGiufa) August 5, 2021
He’s been hitting Hunter’s crack pipe.
— TexasStone (@town_ge) August 5, 2021
And in case you missed it in the other thread, it looks like he got a quick sniff in:
WHY DOES HE KEEP DOING THIS pic.twitter.com/LcQ9hS5iqq
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2021
He’s doing it again. pic.twitter.com/9s6QX8WVth
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 5, 2021
