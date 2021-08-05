https://hannity.com/media-room/newsom-recall-unfair-if-you-dont-like-me-just-vote-me-out-next-year/

Embattled Governor Gavin Newsom discussed his impending recall this week when he told reporters the voters can simply “vote him out” during next year’s Democratic Primary.

“Look, if you don’t like me, just vote me out at the start of the primary next year,” said Newsom during a virtual interview with reporters.”

“My sense is, trying to be as objective as someone who is the target of this recall as I possibly can be, I think it will be quite pronounced for many, many years,” he continued. “I think it will be felt all across the country. I think people haven’t really thought that through. … I don’t think the national Democratic Party is asking themselves that question.”

“I think the opportunity for the Republican Party with the midterm elections coming up, in [Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy’s backyard, in [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s state, in [Vice President] Kamala Harris’ home state, with California and the values we profess and practice that would be judged in a different light if this was a successful recall — I think it would have profound consequences nationwide,” the governor said.

A new poll published by Survey USA and the San Diego Tribune spells bad news for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom, with new data showing the top Democrat losing his recall election by double digits.

The first question: “Should Gavin Newsom be recalled?”

51% of likely voters want Newsom removed, just 40% want him to remain in power.

“Republicans support recall by an 8:1 margin; Democrats oppose by a smaller 3:1 margin. Independents support recalling the Governor by 5:3. Those who have been partially or fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus narrowly back recall, 47% to 43%; those who have not been vaccinated, 18% of likely voters, support recalling Newsom by a 40-point margin. White voters vote to recall Newsom by a 21-point margin, 56% to 35%; Latinos narrowly vote to recall, 47% to 41%. Black voters vote no, to keep Newsom, by a 52-point margin; Asians vote no by a 37-point margin. “Likely” voters vote No, 43% to 36%; “100% certain” voters break Yes by 3:2,” adds Survey USA.

Similar polls showed Newsom’s recall in a statistical dead heat.

A survey from Emerson shows 48% are now against the recall and 46% support removing Newsom.

