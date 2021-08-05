https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/newsweek-takes-the-covid-fear-mongering-to-the-next-level-with-warning-about-looming-doomsday-variant/

Have you ever gotten the impression that the media’s actually enjoying the pandemic because it allows them to push the fear-mongering pedal to the metal? Newsweek is clearly enjoying their latest attempt to try and scare everybody to death:

COVER STORY: A doomsday COVID variant worse than Delta and Lambda may be coming, scientists sayhttps://t.co/PUhsfcIrMh pic.twitter.com/pGwojRNJin — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2021

No “contains misinformation” flag on that one? We see you, Twitter.

How does this ludicrous sensational headline not qualify as covid misinformation, @jack? The media thrives on this sort of panic porn. All the sheeple need to take a deep breath over this sort of fearmongering delta, delta plus, lambda BS. Infectious, yes. Deadly, not so much. — Steve Tobak (@SteveTobak) August 4, 2021

This headline is a WILD misrepresentation of the article itself, which is calm, detailed, and largely reassuring. How low is Newsweek’s editorial bar that it passed muster? You have a responsibility to do much, much better. — Kristi Coulter (@KristiCCoulter) August 4, 2021

The article itself pretty much debunks the panic porn headline, but that’s not unexpected.

The final flailing death throes of desperate fear-mongering? 🤞 ☠️ https://t.co/Zg1pjYx50Z — Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) August 5, 2021

They’re getting so desperate https://t.co/XiO1jxTD0Y — Porter Burkett (@porterburkett12) August 5, 2021

people can’t take this level of hysteria, they’re gonna start snapping. maybe that’s the point. https://t.co/n6ctqEYPtd — Nicole (@youngestwoman) August 4, 2021

They’re trying to keep it going, and going, and going…

Fear porn to the max captain! https://t.co/2h6LFgmc6T — Bootytoned (@_puddlewalker) August 5, 2021

This is highly irresponsible “journalism,” designed to frighten people. The article concedes, “The odds are not high that we will see such a … threat, but experts can’t rule it out.” You know what else we can’t rule out? A giant comet could strike the Earth and kill us all. — DJPM (@DJPM_SF) August 5, 2021

Actually viruses naturally evolve to be less deadly and more contagious over time (like the common cold), because those variants are the ones that survive. Deadly viruses are rare, and typically deadly only because they are novel (Covid-19) — Seth 🖥️🎬 Lunchquest (@SethLunchquest) August 4, 2021

That obviously doesn’t fit the desired narrative, so “DOOMSDAY Variant” it is.

