https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/newsweek-takes-the-covid-fear-mongering-to-the-next-level-with-warning-about-looming-doomsday-variant/

Have you ever gotten the impression that the media’s actually enjoying the pandemic because it allows them to push the fear-mongering pedal to the metal? Newsweek is clearly enjoying their latest attempt to try and scare everybody to death:

No “contains misinformation” flag on that one? We see you, Twitter.

The article itself pretty much debunks the panic porn headline, but that’s not unexpected.

They’re trying to keep it going, and going, and going…

That obviously doesn’t fit the desired narrative, so “DOOMSDAY Variant” it is.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...