Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) (Getty Images)

(CNS News) — When asked whether she will read all 2,702 pages of the infrastructure bill before voting on it, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said, “No,” but she will read the “analyses” that others have written.

At the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, CNS News asked the senator, “Will you read all 2,702 pages of the infrastructure bill before voting on it?”

Apparently unaware of the length of the bill, she asked, “Will I read all ー how many?”

“2,702 pages,” CNS News repeated.

Senator Feinstein said, “No. What I will read carefully are the analyses by the people who have put together and looked at the bill.”

The “bipartisan” Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would put $1.2 trillion dollars into “clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate,” according to a June 24 White House statement.

The House voted to pass its infrastructure bill on July 1. Should it pass in the Senate, it will be “the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century,” reads the White House statement.

(Getty Images)

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is determined to hold a vote on the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill before the Senate leaves for recess on Aug. 9, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans are less enthusiastic about taking action on it.

Leader McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday, “Our full consideration of this bill must not be choked off by any artificial timetable that our Democratic colleagues may have penciled out for political purposes.”

