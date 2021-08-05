https://www.oann.com/olympics-organisers-report-29-new-games-related-covid-19-cases-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-organisers-report-29-new-games-related-covid-19-cases-2
A woman wearing a protective face mask is seen through an illuminated Olympic Rings monument during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
August 6, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 382.
No athletes were among the latest positive cases.
