Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Skateboarding – Men’s Park – Medal Ceremony – Ariake Urban Sports Park – Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Keegan Palmer of Australia holds his gold medal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Skateboarding – Men’s Park – Medal Ceremony – Ariake Urban Sports Park – Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Keegan Palmer of Australia holds his gold medal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

August 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Keegan Palmer of Australia won gold at the men’s park skateboarding event on Thursday that was held under the blistering Tokyo sun.

Pedro Barros from Brazil got silver, while Cory Juneau of the United States took bronze.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

