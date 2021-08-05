https://www.oann.com/olympics-soccer-rapinoe-and-lloyd-fire-u-s-to-bronze-medal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-soccer-rapinoe-and-lloyd-fire-u-s-to-bronze-medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Soccer Football – Women – Bronze medal match – Australia v United States – Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Ibaraki, Japan – August 5, 2021. Carli Lloyd of the United States celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Megan Rapinoe of the United Statesand Christen Press of the United States REUTERS/Henry Romero

August 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The United States women’s team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday.

Rapinoe fired the U.S. ahead in the eighth minute direct from a corner and then doubled the advantage with a fine volley after a woeful attempted clearance from Alanna Kennedy.

Sam Kerr pulled one back for Australia in the 17th minute, her 48th for the Matildas making her their all-time top scorer.

Lloyd then scored either side of halftime to make it 4-1 before a Caitlin Foord header for Australia brought them back into the match. Substitute Emily Gielnik added a third with a long-range effort in the 90th minute but it was not enough.

Sweden and Canada meet in the gold medal game on Friday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ken Ferris)

