Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Soccer Football – Women – Bronze medal match – Australia v United States – Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Ibaraki, Japan – August 5, 2021. Carli Lloyd of the United States celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Megan Rapinoe of the United Statesand Christen Press of the United States REUTERS/Henry Romero
August 5, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – The United States women’s team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday.
Rapinoe fired the U.S. ahead in the eighth minute direct from a corner and then doubled the advantage with a fine volley after a woeful attempted clearance from Alanna Kennedy.
Sam Kerr pulled one back for Australia in the 17th minute, her 48th for the Matildas making her their all-time top scorer.
Lloyd then scored either side of halftime to make it 4-1 before a Caitlin Foord header for Australia brought them back into the match. Substitute Emily Gielnik added a third with a long-range effort in the 90th minute but it was not enough.
Sweden and Canada meet in the gold medal game on Friday.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ken Ferris)