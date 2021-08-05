https://www.oann.com/olympics-two-belarus-team-members-stripped-of-games-accreditation-removed-from-olympic-village-source/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-two-belarus-team-members-stripped-of-games-accreditation-removed-from-olympic-village-source



Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who left the Olympic Games in Tokyo and seeks asylum in Poland, and Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushka attend a news conference in Warsaw, Poland August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Darek Golik Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who left the Olympic Games in Tokyo and seeks asylum in Poland, and Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushka attend a news conference in Warsaw, Poland August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Darek Golik

August 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Two Belarus Olympic team members who were involved in attempting to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home from the Tokyo Olympics have had their Games accreditation revoked, been removed from the Olympic Village and will be leaving Tokyo, a source said on Friday.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening after she refused her coaches’ instruction to return to her homeland. She sought Japanese police protection and was offered a humanitarian visa by Polish authorities.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

