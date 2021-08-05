https://www.dailywire.com/news/opinion-democrats-arent-ousting-cuomo-over-sexual-harassment-its-just-that-he-isnt-useful-anymore

This week, it seems like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s political life is coming to an end.

After New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple subordinates,” and that he “engaged in unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging, and comments that accusers called ‘deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate,” critics of the New York Governor multiplied almost immediately, with Democrat after Democrat calling for Cuomo’s head on a metaphorical spike.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — who is hardly a fan of Cuomo — said that the governor should face criminal charges. President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign, as did New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

While the potential for Cuomo’s removal — whether by choice or otherwise — is an obvious source of celebration for his critics, conservatives can’t miss a crucial factor here. In simple terms, the “why” is just as important as the “what.”

Democrats are falling over themselves to condemn Cuomo. But what for? And why now?

It’s not because the Democratic Party cares deeply about removing those guilty of sexual assault and sexual harassment from their ranks — and let’s not ignore the fact that “groping” and “kissing” is sexual assault, not harassment. After all, Bill Clinton is still a respected member of the Left.

And it’s not like this is the worst thing Cuomo has ever done. Why are Democrats now more outraged about the governor’s long and demonstrable history of “inappropriate” behavior when just over one year ago, his policies resulted in the avoidable deaths of thousands of his own constituents?

Is “inappropriate touching” worse than death? Surely not.

No, the sudden concern is not being driven by any sudden newfound sense of basic morality. Instead, it’s being motivated by the one thing Democrats care about: power.

In the world of the Left, individuals are judged solely on whether they provide or inhibit the pursuit of power. When Donald Trump was in office, people were dying by the thousands in New York and Cuomo was as handsy as ever, but nothing was said or done. Why? Because Cuomo served a purpose. He was the smeared mirror the Democrats used to project their image of Trump.

In 2021, however, President Joe Biden occupies the White House, and Cuomo no longer serves a purpose. With competitors circling Cuomo like vultures above a wounded hyena, the Democratic Party are eyeing an opportunity to substitute Cuomo for an upgraded model. Say, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who just so happens to be the one suddenly investigating him.

So yes, it’s great that we may finally witness Cuomo’s downfall. But remember that Democrats only turn on their own when they have an ulterior motive.

And it’s this motive we should worry about.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

