https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/out-of-touch-elitist-fraudster-dan-rather-tries-and-fails-to-own-ted-cruz-over-vaccine-passports/

It’s safe to say that GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is not a fan of the idea of vaccine passports.

“We should have no COVID mandates,” says @SenTedCruz. “We shouldn’t step into the regime where the government says show us your papers if you want to do the basic activities of life.” pic.twitter.com/FOBnJymWAj — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 5, 2021

Vaccine passports, like what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is unveiling, do seem like they could be fraught with problems, not the least of which is disenfranchising poor people and minorities.

Which we guess makes it safe to say that Dan Rather doesn’t care about poor people or minorities:

Don’t you have to show your papers to get on a flight to Cancun, and check into a luxury hotel? https://t.co/2ZxEzP5OUS — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 5, 2021

Poor people don’t get to stay in luxury hotels in Cancun, Dan.

Yes, because everyone should face the same level of scrutiny when attending school/church/work as they do when *traveling internationally.* https://t.co/PM0lVSEKZS — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 5, 2021

Cancun = International travel.

Luxury hotel = something only rich people do. These bear as much similarity to going to @Walmart as a cannonball does to Jackfruit. Dan Rather is an out-of-touch coastie. https://t.co/ekkAm70gAP — xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) August 5, 2021

Also, the irony of Dan Rather talking about showing one’s papers isn’t lost on us.

You know all about faking papers, don’t you Dan https://t.co/sUVslggn96 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 5, 2021

Well, you know, people get fooled by #FakeButAccurate documents all the time, Dan. https://t.co/PgKWrwznGT — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) August 5, 2021

Anyway, it’s always fun to watch lefty twerps like Dan Rather make points they’re not trying to make.

BREAKING: Dan Rather pushes for voter IDs. https://t.co/KxGXjU4JfO — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 5, 2021

I like when Democrats or disgraced former CBS news anchor and left-wing pundit @DanRather inadvertently advocate for Voter ID. https://t.co/DbotNnZkkU — RoadMN (@RoadMN) August 5, 2021

***

Related:

Mark Hamill calling for racist voter suppression to own Donald Trump Jr. and MAGA is ‘what Jim Crow on steroids actually looks like’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

