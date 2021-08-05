https://www.theblaze.com/news/san-francisco-police-photo-woman-car-ak47

Things in the Bay Area keep getting crazier.

After a year of demands from leftists that their local officials “defund the police” — and those officials’ winningness to undermine local law enforcement — headlines have blared the predicable fallout. The region has seen:

brazen acts of thievery from Walgreens, CVS, Neiman Marcus, and other retailers;

Target announce that its San Francisco stores will close earlier than normal because of crooks;

a pair of armed robbers attempt to steal camera equipment while Oakland’s violence prevention director was giving an interview on rising crime;

a former lawmaker beaten and robbed;

revelers twerking atop emergency vehicles responding to deadly shootings during Juneteenth celebrations;

ongoing attacks on members of the Asian community;

and more.

But nothing quite compares to the the latest incident to be documented by the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD posted a photo this week of a woman leaning out the window of a Cadillac wielding an AK-47 in broad daylight during an “illegal exhibition of speed event.”

What’s that now?



On July 11, the SFPD tweeted, a woman was seen brandishing a firearm from the passenger window of a Cadillac participating in one of the city’s infamous illegal sideshows, KRON-TV reported. These sideshows, which got their start in the Bay Area decades ago, feature stunts, donuts, and ghostriding.

The illicit car show seen in the photo took place in the city’s produce warehouse district near the Bayview neighborhood, according to KTVU-TV.

Police posted the photo as part of a report revealing that authorities located and seized the car seen in the picture Wednesday after weeks of investigation. The social media post also included a photo of cops towing the car away.

“On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo,” SFPD tweeted. “SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today.”

Authorities did not reveal whether any arrests had been made in connection to the sideshow event during which the photo was taken, KRON said.

