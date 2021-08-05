https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-most-americans-dont-believe-biden-will-run-for-second-term

Most Americans don’t think President Joe Biden, 78, will run for re-election in 2024, a new poll has found.

“A majority of Americans, 54 – 33 percent, say they think Joe Biden will not run for president in 2024, with another 13 percent not offering an opinion,” Quinnipiac reported.

“Just under half of Americans (48 percent) say they think it would be bad for the country if Joe Biden ran for president in 2024, while 37 percent think it would be good for the country,” said the poll, which surveyed 1,290 adults nationwide from July 27 to Aug. 2.

By party, three-quarters of Republicans and a majority of independents say Biden won’t run again in 2024. Democrats, meanwhile, are split, with 41% saying Biden will run and 45% saying he won’t.

The pollsters also found that Biden is slipping in job approval. “President Biden gets a mixed job approval rating, with 46 percent of Americans approving and 43 percent disapproving. This compares to a positive 49 – 41 percent job approval in May.”

“He has been leading the charge in the battle to beat back COVID, so why is President Biden losing ground with Americans? As the unvaccinated fall victim to the Delta variant, the ‘turning the corner’ optimism from the White House may be starting to ring premature,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden declared that he would be a one-term president. But that changed after he got into the White House. Asked in March at his first news conference if he planned to run for re-election, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Meanwhile, almost half of Americans, 49%, think Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Thirty-nine percent think he won’t.

If Biden runs again and wins, he‘d be 82 years and exactly two months old to begin his second term.

To put that in political perspective, Ronald Reagan was 69 years and 349 days of age at his first inauguration. That record stood until the election of Trump, who was 74 years, 7 months, and 6 days old when he moved into the White House.

When Biden picked then-Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, many politicos believed he was choosing his would-be successor. But some Democrats don’t think Harris can win the presidency.

“Many Democrats, including some current senior administration officials, are concerned she could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up — even if it were Donald Trump,” Axios reported last month.

“One Democratic operative told Axios’ Alayna Treene that most Democrats aren’t saying, “‘Oh, no, our heir apparent is f***ing up, what are we gonna do?’ It’s more that people think, ‘Oh, she’s f***ing up, maybe she shouldn’t be the heir apparent.’ Some Democrats close to the White House are increasingly concerned about Harris’s handling of high-profile issues and political tone-deafness and question her ability to maintain the coalition that Biden rode to the White House, sources tell Axios’ Hans Nichols.”

