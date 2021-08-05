https://newsthud.com/trump-issues-new-statement-blasting-cnn-the-atlantic-msnbc-calling-them-fake-news/

Moments ago, President Trump issued a new statement blasting the liberal media.

“It’s good to see that the Atlantic Magazine is losing large numbers of readers and a fortune of money,” Trump writes.

“Only a widow of Steve Jobs and her boyfriend, I am sure Steve is thrilled, would keep it going. People think it will close soon, but who knows…” he continued.

“It is amazing what’s happening to the discredited media like CNN, MSDNC, New York Times, & Washington Post. Their businesses have dropped off a cliff, which is actually a very good thing for the American people, because they are Fake News (likewise the networks, ABC, NBC, CBS).” Trump adds.