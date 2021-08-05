https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/proof-of-vaccine-to-enter-any-retail-shop-in-los-angeles/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Today I introduced legislation with @MitchOFarrell to require proof of COVID vaccination to enter indoor public spaces throughout the City of LA. So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part. They shouldn’t be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs. pic.twitter.com/ebj0phJ5wZ — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) August 4, 2021

“Today I introduced legislation with Mitch O’Farrell to require proof of COVID vaccination to enter indoor public spaces throughout the City of LA,” tweeted Martinez. “So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part. They shouldn’t be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs.”

Elected city officials in Los Angeles introduced a motion on Wednesday that would mandate eligible individuals provide evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter certain indoor businesses, including restaurants, health clubs, and retail establishments.

The proposal was put forth by City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, both Democrats. The move comes a day after New York City unveiled a new program to implement similar restrictions meant to pressure residents into getting vaccinated.

Continue reading at Daily Wire…