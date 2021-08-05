https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/psaki-admits-biden-admin-dumping-covid-positive-illegal-aliens-mcallen-texas-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday admitted the Biden Administration is dumping thousands of Covid-positive illegal aliens into McAllen, Texas.

As reported on Wednesday, the city of McAllen, Texas constructed emergency shelters for illegal aliens released by Border Patrol agents.

The city of McAllen told Fox News that the federal government is releasing “an alarming number of immigrants into McAllen, and that the feds aren’t testing them for COVID.”

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki about the thousands of illegals pouring over the border in McAllen, Texas.

Psaki admitted her boss is releasing Covid-positive illegals into McAllen.

But don’t worry because Psaki said the illegals are required to wear masks.

VIDEO:

