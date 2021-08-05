https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quebec-announces-vaccine-passport-required/

Canada’s French speaking province of Quebec plans to impose a Vaccine passport following a recent rise in coronavirus infections. Premier François Legault says the province is on the cusp of a fourth wave and the health minister will announce details in the coming days about how the system will work and when it will begin.

He says “certain privileges” will be extended to people who are fully vaccinated.

