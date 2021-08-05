

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) was questioned on Wednesday over her use of private security. She defended spending on private security for herself, while simultaneously calling to defund the police.

“I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do,” said Bush to CBS News.

“There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So, if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do do the work, so suck it up.”

“And defunding the police has to happen,” she said after defending spending for her own personal security. “We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”

In July, it was revealed that avid defund the police advocate Bush had spent around $70,000 on private security over the past few months.

Between April 15 and June 28, 2021, Bush’s campaign sent $54,120 for “security services” to New York-based firm RS&T Security Consulting, according to recent Federal Election Commission records.

Over the same time period, the campaign also paid Nathaniel Davis $15,000 for “security services.”