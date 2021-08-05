https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/05/rep-elise-stefanik-calls-for-gov-andrew-cuomos-arrest/

Rep. Elise Stefanik called for the arrest of Gov. Andrew Cuomo after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women:

We doubt arrest will happen anytime soon, if ever, but a resignation is long overdue:

Stefanik also called out the Watertown Daily Times for this editorial critical of her speaking out against Cuomo in January before it was the cool thing to do:

And can we please talk more about how liberal activists helped Cuomo during all this?

It’s “been all in plain sight for years”:

And one reason Cuomo was able to get away with it is that the national media was his champion and ally:

