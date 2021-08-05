https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/05/rep-elise-stefanik-calls-for-gov-andrew-cuomos-arrest/

Rep. Elise Stefanik called for the arrest of Gov. Andrew Cuomo after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women:

🚨🚨 MY FULL STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE ARREST OF GOVERNOR CUOMO 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Xxl5ugsxTk — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

We doubt arrest will happen anytime soon, if ever, but a resignation is long overdue:

Stefanik also called out the Watertown Daily Times for this editorial critical of her speaking out against Cuomo in January before it was the cool thing to do:

A case study of the NY media bending the knee in fealty to #CriminalCuomo👇 A @wdtnews editorial criticizing me & @MarkWalczyk for speaking the truth about Cuomo. “Two GOP stalwarts are hurting the north country with their relentless criticism of Cuomo.”https://t.co/pOGcntqzNl — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021

And can we please talk more about how liberal activists helped Cuomo during all this?

🚨🚨🚨 Worst Governor in America. And his taxpayer funded criminal enterprise hack staff. A disgrace. 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/VV0evv1xq6 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021

It’s “been all in plain sight for years”:

This has been all in plain sight for years. Yet so many were consistently too scared to speak out against this maniac criminal Governor in Albany. https://t.co/snmfUolitD — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021

And one reason Cuomo was able to get away with it is that the national media was his champion and ally:

.@JaniceDean is absolutely right. Coverage (or lack-of) on #CorruptCuomo is a case study for why today’s media has lost public support. The media is just now covering Cuomo for who he’s always been: a CRIMINAL who belongs behind bars! https://t.co/9gXtKWvXtw — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021

