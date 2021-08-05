http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ITJnVO-ajeo/

Climate czar John Kerry’s family jet has flown 16 times this year alone amid what Kerry alleges to be a “climate crisis.”

“The climate crisis is the test of our own times and, while it may be unfolding in slow motion to some, this test is as acute and as existential as any previous one. Time is running out,” Kerry said in July.

But according to Fox News, Kerry’s private jet “tied to President Biden’s point person in the effort to lower greenhouse gas emissions took 16 flights since January — raising questions about how much his family contributed to the problem.”

“Many of these flights occurred within Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Boston International Airport,” the report noted. “At least two flights took place between Massachusetts and New Jersey.”

Kerry’s spokesperson admitted to Fox News that “Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.” While Kerry flies around the world preaching “climate crisis’ theories, the establishment media have admitted Kerry’s private jet is less efficient than flying commercial: Although the amount of fuel burnt and therefore CO2 emitted is a lot lower than a commercial jet, generally speaking there will be far fewer people on board. Private flights are therefore considerably less efficient, and the personal carbon footprint of passengers who choose to travel this way is much higher. Some estimates say private jets produce 10 times the amount of carbon per passenger, although calculations clearly vary depending on the make and model of aircraft being compared, the length of journey and the number of passengers per flight. According to the US Energy Information Administration, jet fuel produces 9.57kg of CO2 per gallon burnt. Kerry’s hypocrisy was broadly on display in 2019, when he traveled on a private jet to Iceland to receive a climate change award. When Kerry was asked why he chose to fly private, he responded private jets are “the only choice for someone like me.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.

