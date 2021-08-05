https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/08/ri-teachers-union-seeks-emergency-injunction-preventing-release-of-crt-records-to-mom-nicole-solas/

The Rhode Island branches of the National Education Association filed suit against the South Kingstown School District, School Committee, and local mom Nicole Solas, arguing that public records requests filed by Solas should not be complied with. You can read the background and details in our post yesterday, Teachers Union Sues Mom Nicole Solas To Prevent School District From Releasing Critical Race Teaching Records.

Today NEA-RI filed for emergency injunctive relief, seeking a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction. You can read the full filing below and at the bottom of this post:

National Education Association of RI v. Nicole Solas – Motion For TRO and Preliminary Injunction

National Education Association of RI v. Nicole Solas -Memo of Law In Support of Motion For TRO and Preliminary Injunction

National Education Association of RI v. Nicole Solas -Exhibits to Memo of Law In Support of Motion For TRO and Preliminary Injunction

The Court electronic docket does not yet reflect a hearing date.

