http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_76xRIWa6O0/

Thursday on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hit President Joe Biden for extending the eviction moratorium amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Johnson said the decision to extend the moratorium is “jaw-dropping.” He added the Biden administration is “lawless” in the same way as former President Barack Obama’s administration by “ignoring the Constitution.”

“This is jaw-dropping. It’s just so brazen. Just like the Obama administration, the Biden administration is a lawless administration. He’s not faithfully executing the laws. He’s got an open border. He’s ignoring the Supreme Court ruling. He’s ignoring the Constitution. And yes … there’s the other side of the equation when it comes to rent. It’s called the person who owns the property, that has to keep it up, that has all the expenses of maintaining it. You know, they deserve rent payments, and of course, we have such levels of low unemployment in so many areas that have opened, that have remained opened up, money is sloshing around in this economy.”

He continued, “This eviction moratorium should have ended. It should have ended a long time ago. I didn’t even necessarily agree with it to begin with. You’d be better off providing people direct financial assistance as opposed to harming the other side of the equation, which is the landlords. Where’s the compassion for those individuals?”

“This is so out of whack in terms of just economic realities, but that’s the Democratic platform. That’s what liberals are all about, making no sense whatsoever economically,” Johnson concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

