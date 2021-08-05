https://www.oann.com/s-koreas-moon-vows-to-invest-1-92-billion-by-2025-to-boost-vaccine-capacity-blue-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=s-koreas-moon-vows-to-invest-1-92-billion-by-2025-to-boost-vaccine-capacity-blue-house
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo
August 5, 2021
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday he plans to invest 2.2 trillion won ($1.92 billion) to turn the country into one of the world’s five largest vaccine manufacturing bases by 2025, his office said.
($1 = 1,144.4200 won)
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)