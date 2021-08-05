https://hannity.com/media-room/san-fran-spirals-woman-leans-out-of-car-window-holding-ak-47/

The San Francisco Police Department published troubling images on social media this week showing an armed woman casually leaning out the passenger window of a moving car carrying an AK-47 rifle.

“During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo. SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today,” posted the Department on Twitter.

The car was discovered by authorities and impounded Wednesday.

“We’re almost double where we were in the last two years, and that is a huge concern,” Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters when discussing the rise in shootings during a mid-year report last month.

The uptick in violence comes just weeks before Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election over his botched handling of crime, the Coronavirus, and homelessness.

“51% of likely voters in California’s upcoming gubernatorial recall election today would vote Yes to recall incumbent California Governor Gavin Newsom, according to SurveyUSA’s latest exclusive polling for KABC-TV in Los Angeles and KGTV 10News and The San Diego Tribune,” writes the polling outfit.

“Republicans support recall by an 8:1 margin; Democrats oppose by a smaller 3:1 margin. Independents support recalling the Governor by 5:3. Those who have been partially or fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus narrowly back recall, 47% to 43%; those who have not been vaccinated, 18% of likely voters, support recalling Newsom by a 40-point margin. White voters vote to recall Newsom by a 21-point margin, 56% to 35%; Latinos narrowly vote to recall, 47% to 41%. Black voters vote no, to keep Newsom, by a 52-point margin; Asians vote no by a 37-point margin. “Likely” voters vote No, 43% to 36%; “100% certain” voters break Yes by 3:2,” adds Survey USA.

Similar polls showed Newsom’s recall in a statistical dead heat.

A survey from Emerson shows 48% are now against the recall and 46% support removing Newsom.

“As it turns out, COVID is re-emerging,” said Golden State political insider Darry Sragow. “And now the fact is the governor is going to have to handle it in a way that reassures these Democratic voters.”

“How close the recall turns out to be depends on exactly one thing and only one thing,” Sragow said. “And that is whether Democrats take the time to vote.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

