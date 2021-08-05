https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/05/savage-video-just-rips-apart-democrats-lies-about-vaccine-hesitancy-n421845
About The Author
Related Posts
The Most Bizarre Moment of Biden's Infrastructure Deal Announcement Was One You Probably Didn't See
June 24, 2021
College Football Playoffs Expanding … Someday, Maybe
June 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy