Pennsylvania mom Anita Edgarian made headlines this week after she railed against her school district over concerns about critical race theory — and now the school board president is facing calls to resign after he cut off her questioning of the controversial curriculum.

What are the details?

Edgarian, a mother of three who immigrated from Iran, attempted to speak up against CRT during a recent school board meeting for the West Chester Area School District.

In fiery remarks, Edgarian told the story of how she grew up during the Iranian revolution and witnessed destruction she said was caused by communism and accused retiring School Superintendent Jim Scanlon of perpetuating segregation and causing division among students and district families with controversial teachings.

“My motherland was ravaged by communism,” Edgarian told the board. “Sitting through a board meeting that was divided up this side against CRT, that side for CRT, was complete nightmare. I sent my kids to study mathematics, literature, history, and I want them to study every kind of history.”

“You are leaving a mess. You have brought division to us,” she added as the crowd clapped. “This is not the way it’s supposed to be—”

“Anita, you’re at time,” School Board President Chris McCune interrupted.

“No, no,” she continued, and pushed through McCune’s protest.

“Yes, yes you are!” he fired back and then he rose from his seat at the table, climbed down from the stage, and strode toward her at the podium.

“I wanna know, are you teaching CRT to our teachers?” she demanded as he continued to walk toward her and snapped the microphone away.

After that point, McCune demanded that police escort Edgarian from the building as the crowd booed.

“This is shameful,” McCune complained as police ushered Edgarian out of the room. “We’ve had a respectful meeting up until you. You bombarded up there, and now you want to monopolize the meeting. Not happening. You’re gone.”







Her Immigrant Voice Matters



www.youtube.com



What else?



Earlier this week, Edgarian told Fox News‘ “Fox & Friends” that she believed McCune had made up his mind about cutting off her remarks right when she asked about CRT.

“By the time I asked that question, he was already coming toward me,” she said. “And so that’s a clarification because my parents have raised me better.”

The Republican Committee of Chester County is calling for McCune to resign or be removed from his leadership on the board.

“We are writing to condemn the conduct of West Chester Area District school board president Chris McCune for his reprehensible action at the public meeting on Monday, July 26,” the group wrote in a statement. “During the public comment time, the mother of three children in the school district decried the division that has been created over whether or not Critical Race Theory is being used in our school.”

The statement continued, “As a legal immigrant from Iran, who has experienced first-hand the threat of communism and Muslim theocracy, the speaker was cautioning against the same thing happening here.”

“WCASD has a zero-policy toward bullying, the very behavior Mr. McCune displayed as he was unable to control his anger … since he refuses to apologize for his behavior, we and others in the West Chester community are calling for his resignation from the board.”

Fox News reported that it reached out to the West Chester area school district for a statement on the controversy, but it did not respond in time for publication.

