Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerYouth organizations call on Biden to ensure ‘bold’ climate investments New York Times calls on Cuomo to resign ‘The Squad’ celebrates Biden eviction moratorium MORE (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation this weekend.

Schumer on Thursday night moved to tee up the vote for Saturday, where he’ll need 60 votes to move forward, after a day of behind-the-scenes haggling failed to produce a breakthrough.

“I believe we’re very close to an agreement and see no reason why we can’t complete this important bipartisan bill,” Schumer said. “So I urge both sides to continue working diligently to make it happen.”

A Democratic aide described Schumer’s move as a back-up plan that would ensure that the Senate could take the procedural vote Saturday in the event that he wasn’t able to work out a deal to finish the bill Thursday.

Leadership called an unrelated vote on a judicial nominee Thursday night to try to get senators back on the floor to see if they could work out a deal that would let them finish the infrastructure bill late Thursday night, or as part of an all-night session that would wrap Friday morning.

Senators, however, had low expectations, predicting that the bill would instead finish over the weekend.

Asked about the possibility of passing the bill on Thursday night, Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate eyeing possible weekend finish for T infrastructure bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Cuomo defiant as Biden, Democrats urge resignation Senate GOP shifts focus to fight over Biden’s .5 trillion budget MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said that he was “not feeling” it.

“If you wanna see final passage, go home,” Thune added.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyOvernight Defense: Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program | Culture war comes for female draft registration | US launches third Somalia strike in recent weeks Up next in the culture wars: Adding women to the draft Biden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet MORE (R-Mo.) laughed when asked about the chance of a Thursday night deal.

“A bunch of people have holds,” he said.

Other senators were spotted leaving the Capitol, indicating that they were going home for the night.

Senators pointed to a few last sticking points that were slowing down a final deal, including a push by Sen. Shelby (R-Ala.) and other Republicans to add roughly $50 billion in defense infrastructure into the bill.

Sens. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenate eyeing possible weekend finish for T infrastructure bill Kaine says he has votes to pass Iraq War repeal in Senate Overnight Defense: Senate panel votes to scrap Iraq war authorizations | Police officer fatally stabbed outside Pentagon ID’d | Biden admin approves first Taiwan arms sale MORE (R-Ohio) and Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: Senators highlight security threats from China during rare public hearing | Facebook suspends accounts of NYU researchers who’ve criticized platform Senators highlight national security threats from China during rare public hearing Overnight Defense: Police officer killed in violence outside Pentagon | Biden officials back repeal of Iraq War authorization | NSC pushed to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response MORE (D-Va.) were also battling with Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.), Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenThe job of shielding journalists is not finished Up next in the culture wars: Adding women to the draft Democrats warn shrinking Biden’s spending plan could backfire MORE (D-Ore.) and Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisFormer Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident Former Sen. Mike Enzi hospitalized after serious bicycle accident Republicans raise concerns about Olympians using digital yuan during Beijing Games MORE (R-Wyo.) over cryptocurrency policy, with competing amendments over who would be exempt from the bill’s tax provisions.

“I think we’re at an impasse,” Toomey told reporters.

The White House on Thursday night came out in favor of the Portman-Warner amendment, wading into the Senate battle.

“We are grateful to Chairman Wyden for his leadership in pushing the Senate to address this issue, however we believe that the alternative amendment put forward by Senators Warner, Portman, and Sinema strikes the right balance and makes an important step forward in promoting tax compliance,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the White House.

Wyden fired back, saying in a statement that the Warner-Portman proposal “provides a government-sanctioned safe harbor for the most climate-damaging form of crypto tech, called proof-of-work.”

Updated: 10:39 p.m.

