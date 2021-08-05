https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/michael-w-chapman/sen-paul-biden-distributing-border-kids-across-us-wishing-seed-america-new

While commenting on the authoritarian nature of placing unvaccinated Americans on a no-fly list, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) described the Biden administration’s nearly open borders policy as “hypocrisy” because officials are taking kids at the border, who may have COVID, and “putting them all over the United States, as if they’re wishing to seed the country with the new [COVID] variant.”

“It’s an awful thing to do,” he added. “They’re seeding people.”

On Fox & Friends, Aug. 5, co-host Brian Kilmeade introduced part of a commentary, by Juliette Kayyem in The Atlantic, which called for placing unvaccinated Americans on a no-fly list.

Kayyem wrote, “While flying, vaccinated people should no longer carry the burden for unvaccinated people. … [A] no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take.”

Kilmeade then asked Senator Paul, “What’s your take on the suggestion in The Atlantic?”

Paul said, “Obscene. If we now disagree in our personal medical decisions with the left, they’re going to declare that we’re a terrorist and we can’t fly. But even with the practicality of it, even if you said, ‘okay, we’re going to do this,’ even the CDC says you’re not supposed to get vaccinated if you’ve been infected within three months.”

“So, what are we going to do, tell people they cannot fly for three months, even according to the CDC?” he added.

“Even according to the CDC, this idiot [Juliette Kayyem] would have us not flying for three months. So, it makes no sense. It’s complete collectivism.”

Paul continued, “And all of these people, the same people who hooted and hollered and said, ‘Trump is leading us to authoritarianism,’ what could be more authoritarian than a no-fly list for people who disagree with you?”

As for new mask mandates, Sen. Paul, a medical doctor, said, “If you look objectively at mask mandates … there’s no correlation between a mask mandate and a reduction in terms of the disease. In fact, it’s just the opposite. The more mandates we got, the more of the disease we got.”

“Most people are wearing cloth masks and 97% of virus-sized particles go through cloth masks,” said Paul. “So it’s actually a disservice.”

“When Dr. Fauci says, ‘Oh, the mask is more important than the vaccine,’ that’s malpractice,” said the senator. “The vaccine is very important, so is natural immunity. But the cloth masks don’t stop the disease.”

Brian Kilmeade then asked, “If you’re telling me to get vaccinated, that I’m the problem or you’re the problem, how can you do that and leave the southern border open to one-plus-million people since you [Biden] took office? Many of them test positive for COVID-19 — you’re totally compromised!”

Paul said, “Yes, it’s just pure hypocrisy. They’re seeding people. They’re taking kids from down at the border, who may have it [COVID], and then plucking them up and putting them all over the United States as if they’re wishing to seed the country with the new [COVID] variant. It’s an awful thing to do.

“But the bottom line is,” he added, “if you’re vaccinated, you are overwhelmingly safe from hospitalization and death. Mind your own business.”

